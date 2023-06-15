Azure Printed Homes is bringing it 3D Printed Backyard Studio to Nashville

Azure Printed Homes is bringing its 3D Printed Sky Backyard Studio for the first time to Nashville, TN, for a showcase. Backyard studios are great for a home office, artist studio, fitness studio, recording studio, child’s playroom, meditation room, or she shed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Azure Printed Homes is bringing its 3D Printed Sky Backyard Studio for the first time to Nashville, TN, for a showcase. Backyard studios are great for a home office, artist studio, fitness studio, recording studio, child’s playroom, meditation room, or she shed. The Sky unit is the perfect addition to any home. Units are 120 square feet, made of recycled materials, and delivered to your home at a fraction of the cost. Plus, they can be built, shipped, and installed within two weeks of purchase. The showcase event will run at Nashville Metro Center, 231 Venture Circle, Nashville, TN 37228, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Note: The Backyard Studios do not include plumbing, but information about the ADUs — up to 900 square feet and including two bedrooms and two bathrooms — will be available at the event.)

“Azure is excited to bring our model unit to Nashville and offer it to homeowners and developers,” said Gene Eidelman, Azure’s Co-founder. “It’s great to partner with Patricia Straus on genuinely innovative housing units to demonstrate the benefits of 3D printing using recycled materials.”

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Azure to deliver 3D printed studios and homes to Nashville,” said Patricia Straus, a leading real estate broker and investor in Nashville. “We look forward to seeing these new modern homes manufactured by Azure Printed Homes and installed in Nashville.” Visitors to the showcase can arrange to order one of Azure’s units or invest in Azure and join Azure’s journey to change how we build

