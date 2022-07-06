B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) awards climate solutions funding through inaugural Open Call for Innovation

Supporting B.C. innovators to accelerate their local climate solutions for global impact

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ – On July 5, the British Columbia (B.C.) Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) announced funding awards from their inaugural Open Call for Innovation, which provides grants to catalyze B.C.-based innovators.

CICE’s first Open Call was launched in January 2022, 90 days following the Centre’s incorporation, inviting innovators with low-carbon solutions from across the province to submit applications. Proposals for each of CICE’s five focus areas were encouraged—Battery and Energy Storage, Bio / Synthetic Fuels, Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), Low-Carbon Hydrogen, and Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage—with the objective of accelerating commercialization of game-changing solutions developed by B.C.-based companies.

“We launched this first Open Call for Innovation with the intention of better understanding the opportunity ecosystem and were amazed to be significantly oversubscribed by high-quality projects,” said Yemi Adefulu, Deputy Executive Director of CICE. “We are excited to announce a suite of successful projects while also nurturing those that we could not pursue in this round, but which show great promise for the future.”

Within CICE’s focus areas, selected projects represent a larger vision, with an anticipated long-term impact on the path to a net zero economy. Once commercialized and scaled-up, the projects are anticipated to result in significant greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions while growing the B.C. economy through job creation and new export opportunities.

Battery and Energy Storage:

Moment Energy Inc. is developing its proprietary battery management system to enhance the affordability of second-life Energy Storage Systems, and

Corvus Energy Inc. is redefining battery components for high-speed marine applications to proactively reduce emissions in this hard-to-abate sector.

Bio / Synthetic Fuels and RNG:

Hydron Energy is developing a mobile biogas upgrading unit to demonstrate small-scale RNG production, and

Parkland Refining BC Ltd. is investigating low-carbon feedstocks for refinery co-processing to decarbonize transportation fuels.

Low-Carbon Hydrogen:

Hydra Energy is scaling-up hydrogen conversions of heavy-duty vehicles across B.C., including the implementation of a new commercial relationship with a major Western Canadian truck dealership, and

Ekona Power is producing clean hydrogen through their novel pulsed methane pyrolysis (PMP) technology to help decarbonize natural gas infrastructure, and

HTEC is building hydrogen technology and supply solutions to decarbonize certain Port of Vancouver operations, and

operations, and Ballard Power Systems, using its fuel cell engines developed in BC, is looking to deliver a first-of-its-kind fuel-cell electric truck to stimulate adoption of zero-emission vehicles.

These hydrogen projects directly align with CICE’s focus on accelerating the hydrogen economy and establishing hydrogen hubs in B.C., with some proponents actively participating in CICE’s recently announced B.C. Hydrogen Changemakers Consortium.

“The magnitude of opportunities made evident that innovation is originating from both big-name players and smaller-scale entities,” said Adefulu. “It is exciting to see larger companies diversifying their innovation initiatives balanced with smaller organizations looking to commercialize their technologies.”

While the 2022 Open Call for Innovation is now closed, CICE remains open to B.C.-based opportunities that align with its five focus areas through the Directed Innovation pathway. To learn more, visit the ‘Innovators’ page at cice.ca.

Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy

Founded by the Government of British Columbia, Shell, and supported by the Canadian Federal Government, the B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) is an independent non-profit that takes decisive and urgent action to enable clean energy breakthroughs in BC that will help the province reach net zero and beyond. CICE’s most important stakeholder is the planet; their purpose is first and foremost to protect and preserve the Earth for generations to come. Together with their members, CICE enables clean innovation like the future of the planet depends on it. Because it does. To learn more visit us at www.cice.ca or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

For more information CICE’s efforts on establishing a Metro Vancouver hydrogen hub visit: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/building-a-b-c-hydrogen-economy-828190468.html

