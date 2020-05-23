B.C. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths | CBC News

THE LATEST:

10 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in British Columbia, bringing the total to 2,517.

Two more people have died in the past 48 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 157.

There are 303 active cases in B.C.

39 people are in hospital, 8 of them in the ICU.

2,057 people have recovered, representing 82 per cent of people diagnosed with COVID-18 in B.C.

There is one new community outbreak at Nature’s Touch frozen fruit processing plant in Abbotsford.

There are 14 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care homes, and two ongoing outbreaks in acute care facilities.

No new resident cases have been reported in long-term care homes.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced ten new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. on Saturday, as well as two additional deaths from the virus.

So far, 157 people have died of COVID-19 in the province, while 2,057 people — representing 82 per cent of diagnosed cases in B.C. — have fully recovered.

Henry said that for the first time in a long while, no new residents of B.C.’s long-term care homes have tested positive.

There is one new community outbreak at the Nature’s Touch frozen fruit processing plant in Abbotsford where five workers have tested positive. Henry said that outbreak was caught early and the plant is now closed.

Days into B.C.’s transition into Phase 2 of re-opening, Henry noted the probability of new infections will go up as there are more gatherings — and that could be reflected in the number of cases early next week.

“Catching it early means we can respond, and make sure the chains of transmission are stopped,” she said.

“The faster we can identify new cases, the faster we can respond to prevent spread.”

Henry said that during the earliest days of B.C.’s contact tracing, a few infected people interacted closely with up to hundred people — or more. Since physical distancing measures were introduced, the average number of contacts came down from between six and eight, to three.

“In public health it gives us that fighting chance to find people quickly, in case they need health care, before they transmit it to someone else,” she said.

Henry, who joked about her own haircut as salons have opened this week after being shuttered for months, said she’s been pleased to see B.C. residents visiting local businesses, including restaurants, while respecting physical distancing guidelines.

“I thought it was really exciting. I was out for a walk last night and people were following the rules. I think things are going mostly really well,” she said.

More to come.

