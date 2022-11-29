Babajide Sanwo-Olu Emerges NITMA 2022 IT Governor of the Year – TechEconomy Nigeria



Funke Opeke, the MainOne CEO emerged the NITMA Information Technology (IT) Personality of the year

Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, has emerged the Information Technology (IT) Governor of the year, at the 2022 Nigeria IT Merit Awards (NITMA).

Similarly, Ms Funke Opeke, the CEO of MainOne, an Equinix company, has been crowned the IT Personality of the year.

Their emergence was sequel to the 2022 NITMA hosted by the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) at the Music Society of Nigeria (MUSON) Center, Onikan Lagos on Thursday with creme dele creme of IT industry in attendance.

Ms Opeke was represented at the occasion by Mrs Bamidele Olamiju Bayo-Osibo, the President of Nigeria Women in IT.

Also, the Bluechip Technologies Limited grabbed the IT company of the year, while the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) emerged the IT Gold Merit Award in the corporate category.

This is coming as some 55 fellows were inducted, which is the highest since NCS transform in 2002 from the Computer Association of Nigeria (COAN) at foundation in 1978.

According to the President, Prof. Adesina Simon Sodiya, NCS is the national platform for the advancement of Information Technology, science and practice in Nigeria and promises to strive for a greater height.

Another award category, he said the youth innovation award, which was meant for distiguished start-up that has created novel IT product, process and or service.

