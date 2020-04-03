Babar Azam wins hearts with response to 5-year-old British fan’s tribute



Babar Azam is the No.1 T20I batsman, according to ICC rankings.

Pakistan T20I captain Babar Azam came up with a heartwarming reply to a tribute from a five-year-old fan in England, advising him to ‘study hard and play even harder’.

A handwritten note in praise of the batsman, written by 5-year-old Oscar, was tweeted by Somerset County Cricket Club on Thursday.

Babar Azam 👊 The hero of millions including 5-year-old Oscar who sent in this… 😊#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/oxOtDaYVQ9 — Somerset Cricket 🏡 (@SomersetCCC) April 2, 2020

The note said: “Babar Azam is my favorit crickit playur… I met him after my operation on my feet. He was kind to me. He’s the best 2020 batsman. He’s the captin of Pacistan. He hits big sixes.”

READ | Babarnama: Progressing in the right direction

Babar Azam responded to the tweet by Somerset CCC, thanking Oscar for the note. “Hey Oscar, thank you so much for such a kind note. I am so proud of you buddy. You are a rockstar. Study hard & play even harder champ! Look forward to meet you,” he said.

Hey Oscar, thank you so much for such a kind note. I am so proud of you buddy. You are a rockstar. Study hard & play even harder champ! Look forward to meet you. #RiseAndRise https://t.co/ZKEVVhwM3b — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 2, 2020

Babar Azam is presently the best T20I batsman in the world, according to the ICC rankings. He is also No. 3 on the list of ODI batsmen and No. 5 on the list of Test batsmen. One of the most consistent batsmen in international cricket at present, Azam is the only batsman to have registered a batting average in excess of 50 in all three formats since the start of 2018.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd