‘Baba’s just fine,’ Vivaan Shah DENIES reports of father Naseeruddin Shah being hospitalised | Bollywood Life

The last two days have been extremely heart-breaking for everyone. Firstly, the demise of Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan and then Rishi Kapoor's succumbing to cancer yesterday morning. Yesterday, reports of Naseeruddin Shah being hospitalised had surfaced and it had turned the atmosphere gloomier. However, the reports have been denied by his son, Vivaan Shah saying that all of that is just a hoax.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vivaan Shah urged people to pray for Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor's soul and their families. " All well everyone! Baba's just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He's keeping well Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It's a devastating loss for all of us Pensive," he tweeted out last night. Have a look at his tweet here:

All well everyone! Baba’s just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He’s keeping well ?Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It’s a devastating loss for all of us ?? — Vivaan Shah (@TheVivaanShah) April 30, 2020

Furthermore, Naseeruddin Shah’s niece, Saira spoke to IANS and revealed that The Dirty Picture actor is hale and hearty. “He’s absolutely fine and is observing lockdown with my aunt Ratna in Mumbai, it is fake news,” she told IANS.

Saira’s father, Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah had had a word with the veteran actor before she gave his health update to the portal. Meanwhile, on the work front, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in The Tashkent Files and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.

Coming back to Irrfan Khan‘s demise, the Maqbool actor was battling cancer for the last two and a half years and was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday. He passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering from Colon infection. On the other hand, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after being hospitalised in the HN Reliance Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. He was a cancer patient and was battling the deadly Big C for the past two years.

