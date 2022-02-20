Babbel makes learning a new language fast and easy — and it’s up to 60% off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

When it comes to self-improvement, 94 percent of millennials — those in their mid-20s to early-40s — reported they were committed to their own personal improvement and were willing to spend upwards of $300 a month to help make it happen.

Of course, nobody said self-improvement had to be that expensive. Case in point, learning a new language with the Babbel Language Learning System can open up a whole new world of social and professional opportunities, all at a lifetime subscription price that’s now 60% off. Adding new languages to your résumé is a major selling point to being hired or promoted. Not to mention, being able to travel confidently, whether that be for business or leisure, adds a huge value to learning a new language.

By signing on with Babbel, learners get access to the world’s top-grossing language learning app, with over 10 million users worldwide using a system fashioned by a team of more than 150 linguistic experts and instructors.

Once you’ve selected which of the 14 core languages you want to learn, you can start your training, consuming bite-sized 10-minute lessons focused on specific key conversational skills. Each lesson, delivered by a native speaker in your new tongue, keeps usability in mind, covering how to talk with another speaker about topics you’re likely to discuss in real life, from shopping and dining to asking for directions or chatting about family and friends.

Throughout the varied learning methods that range from traditional lessons to games, podcasts, videos, and more, users are tested to use their growing communication skills as Babbel’s speech-recognition technology evaluates that performance.

“The short lessons are well explained, and the app uses native speakers,” Babbel user, Mary Jane, reported in her Trustpilot review. “A modern way of learning Spanish where all skills are exercised: speaking, listening, reading and writing.”

Better yourself this year. Understand a new culture, discover its people, and learn a language that speaks to you. Save up to 60 percent and get lifetime access to all languages for $199.