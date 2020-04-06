Babita Phogat on her tweet that made Aamir Khan trend: Mein aaj bhi apne tweet pe kayam hoon

Babita Phogat’s recent tweet sparked controversy with multitudes reporting it, which forced her to delete the post in order to regain her account. She, however, remains unapologetic about what she wrote, and blames the fickle mindedness of those who have interpreted the tweet in their perspective. In a candid interview to HT City, she says, “Koi bhi cheez hoti hai, toh log usko waise lete hai jaise unka dimag chalta hai. Main kya bol rahi hun iski zimmedaar main hun. Aap kya samajh rahe ho, iske zimmedaar aap ho… Maine tweet kiya tha, tweet kuch logo ne report ki hogi jis wajah se account mera band ho gaya tha aur uske baad maine jab reported tweet ko delete kiya tab hi mera account khula.”

“Maine kuch galat nahi likha aur maine kuch galat nahi kiya. Magar jin logo ko galat laga unki khud ki mansikta aisi hai tabhi unko laga hai!”

While some social media users felt that the wrestler’s words used in the post were objectionable, and wrote that ‘Nobody knew you before Aamir Khan’s Dangal’, a few other’s supported her saying ‘Truth is always bitter’ and ‘Wah sherni wah!!! Take a bow’. Babita adds, “Main abhi bhi apne tweet par kayam hun; Maine kuch galat nahi likha aur maine kuch galat nahi kiya. Magar jin logo ko galat laga unki khud ki mansikta aisi hai tabhi unko laga hai!”

READ | Aamir Khan trends on Twitter after Babita Phogat’s tweet, wrestler clarifies

Clarifying her stance, she says she was tweeting against those who have mistreated the doctors on duty during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Main yeh kehna chahti thi ki jin logo ne yeh harkate ki hai unko maine jaahil keh ke chota shabd kaha hai. Unko phasi dedo. Agar doctor nurse hatash ho kar apne ghar baith gaye toh humara ilaaj kaun karega? Mera tweet un logo ke liye tha jin logo ne yeh kaam kiya hai, kisi dharm, jaati vishesh ke liye nahi. Mere liye yeh sab baad main aata hai, mere liye mera Hindustan zindabaad tha, zindabaad hai aur zindabaad rahega,” adds Babita.

Hi there @aamir_khan I’m sure you would want to know what @BabitaPhogat the otherwise unknown entity, whom you brought to limelight through your movie,thinks about you and your community. pic.twitter.com/2opmdQhMlf — BEING AAKIB SHAIKH (@AakibSh19071886) April 3, 2020

Mention that trolls have called her a ‘nothing’ before Aamir Khan brought her to the limelight with Dangal (2016), and Babita is quick to add, “Movie tabhi toh bani hogi jab humne kuch kar ke dikhaya hoga. Aisa toh nahi hai ki pehle movie bani aur baad main humne karke dikhaya. Pehle humne apne desh ka naam roshan kiya apne desh ke liye medal leke aaye, tabhi inspiration leke kisi ne story likhi hogi. Humare nazar main hamesha hume har jagah pehle tiranga hi dikhayi deta hai.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more