Baby boom at the LGH thanks to North-West arrivals

coronavirus,

There’s been a baby boom at the Launceston General Hospital, as the maternity unit welcomes mothers from the state’s north coast. In the past two weeks there have been 91 babies born at the LGH’s Queen Victoria Maternity Unit. Of those, 36 were from the North-West. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania It’s a far cry from the hospital’s usual average, with about 30 babies generally born each week. The increase comes as the Women’s and Children’s Services Unit takes on looking after women from the entire north coast for ante-natal and post-natal care. This also includes babies in the Special Care Nursery. Maternity services at the North West Private Hospital have been temporarily closed while the hospital is being environmentally cleaned, following an outbreak of COVID-19. There are nearly 30 women from the North-West, who are nearing their due date, also being accommodated near the LGH in anticipation of imminent arrivals. There have been almost 200 maternity presentations to the hospital and WACS nursing director Janette Tonks said all staff had risen to the challenge. “It’s been an incredibly busy time for the QVMU and I’m immensely proud of all the staff who have stepped-up to help right across the board,” she said. “They are a dedicated group of highly skilled professional midwives, doctors, clerks, attendants, cleaners, catering staff, security, hospital aides and ward clerks. “Women and their families from the North-West have also had to adapt to big changes, not the least travelling outside their region at a stressful time, and we want to thank them for their patience.” The closure and cleaning of the North West hospitals in Burnie saw up to 5000 residents forced into isolation and quarantine as the government sought to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Restrictions on visitors to the QVMU remain in place, with only one person able to visit and support mothers during and after birth. This is in line with visitor restrictions in hospitals across the state. Patients are instead keeping in touch with their families sharing happy news via photos, phone calls and videos. North-West women can contact their maternity team on 1800 940 766 during business hours. Those residing in Launceston can call 1300 977 694 during business hours or the LGH birth suite on 6777 8960 or visit dhhs.tas.gov.au/pregnancy. In an emergency call Triple Zero (000). Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/hmGELMDNLvR57UVp2m7fXz/c22f8361-6964-4b0f-8124-e10c4635a680.JPG/r0_288_3264_2132_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg