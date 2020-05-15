Baby Girl Lisa Hamme CONFRONTS Usman Umar for Cheating in 90 Day Fiance Sneak Peek!



We have all heard the leaked 90 Day Fiance Tell All news about Baby Girl Lisa Hamme calling Usman Umar the N-word.



But the season isn’t over yet. In this sneak peek, Lisa catches Usman confessing his love to another woman.



“Yes,” Usman confirms at the beginning of this clip as he sits beside Baby Girl Lisa in front of the camera.



“You see that I wrote to her, ‘I love you,'” he acknowledges.



That is a fine thing to say to friends or to family.



But when a celebrity is telling this to one of his groupies online, his fiancee might be understandably a little unhappy.



“But that does not mean that ‘I love you,'” Usman insists.



Wait, what?



“Because,” he reasons, “if all of the ‘I love you’ that is coming to me [means that] they are my girlfriends.”



Usman continues: “Then I think I have about 100.”



Baby Girl Lisa was visibly displeased to hear that.



Sometimes, Usman seems to pick the exact wrong thing to say.



Now, BGL is definitely wrong about a lot of things, whether she is raging at people or hurling slurs.



But in this case, you can see that Usman’s flirtatious behavior really aggravated her insecurities.



In a separate conversation, she confronts him about the way that his actions made her feel.



“You know, you may as well have just stuck a knife in my heart when I found that on your phone,” Lisa tells him.



“Really,” she continues,” you have no idea how much you hurt me.”



It is a rare moment of visible vulnerability for Lisa, who often expresses anger or simply departs from conflict.



“I’m hurt,” she expresses.



“I’m pissed off,” Lisa emphasizes.



“And,” she adds, “I have every right to be.”



Lisa explains: “That would be like you looking at my phone and you see that I’m telling some dude that I love them.”



“Not cool,” Baby Girl Lisa declares.



“I’ve been cheated on before,” she admits.



“And,” BGL continues, “there’s always that fear on my mind.”



“Are you going to cheat on me like the others?” she asks.



“Be patient,” Usman asks her as she appears to break down and cry.



“I’m not telling you that you should be patient, that I will be doing wrong to you all of the time,” he clarifies. “No.”



Usman asks her to “be patient with the way things are being done here in Nigeria.”



Sometimes, cultural differences can make a world of difference … but at other times, they can be used as excuses to obfuscate the truth.



“Despite all of the bulls–t drama between Usman and [me],” Lisa then tells the camera.



She confesses: “I do love Usman more than life.”



“And,” Lisa adds, “I believe him when he says this woman is nothing to him.”



“But,” she continues, “I don’t think Usman’s had a woman ever put him in his place.”



“And I am that woman,” Baby Girl Lisa announces.



She says that she is the woman “who has jumped up and said ‘hey, you’re not gonna mistreat me.'”



If we knew so much less about Lisa’s choice of language, both online and when speaking to her husband, we might agree.



Instead, this sounds like despicable hypocrisy. That is truly unfortunate.