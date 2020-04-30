Baby Yoda, Black Panther and Mickey Mouse are featured on Disney’s new line of cloth face masks

Yahoo is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Disney is establishing itself as a Force for good during the coronavirus pandemic, announcing a new line of reusable cloth face masks that feature some of the studio’s most popular characters, from Baby Yoda to Mickey Mouse. Available for pre-order now on Shop Disney, these themed face coverings are expected to ship in June, and Disney is also donating one million masks to children and families living in some of America’s most vulnerable communities.

Drawing on its extensive catalogue of brands, Disney is releasing its masks in themed four-packs for $19.99. The individual collections include Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Mickey Mouse and other classic Mouse House characters.

In addition to its donation of 1 million masks, Disney will direct all profits raised from online sales to the humanitarian aid organization, MedShare, up to $1 million from now through Sept. 30, 2020.

Available in small, medium and large sizes, these masks are both for the young and the young at heart. They also follow the FDA’s current recommendations for non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks, and can be regularly cleaned and re-used by following instructions available on Shop Disney.