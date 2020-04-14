Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart reveals the 23 musical talents looking for love

Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart just revealed the 23 contestants trying to serenade their way to love.

The latest Bachelor spin-off is giving fans something to sing about during these unprecedented times, premiering tonight, April 13, on ABC.

Chris Harrison will host as the cast of musically-talented singles as they try to spark new connections by performing hit songs both solo and as duets.

Music to my ears: Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart just revealed the 23 contestants trying to serenade their way to love on the new dating competition, which debuts Monday April 13

The show’s shooting wrapped several months ago, meaning the special six-episode series is set to air in full.

The songbirds looking for love feature talents across the genres, showcasing everything from folk to pop to R&B.

Bekah is 25-year-old Washington DC resident with a musical theater background who has never been on a date.

Brandon is a 34-year-old American fold pop singer from Nashville, Tennessee, who says he once opened for Jason Derulo during a Time Square gig.

Bri, 28, is a Mormon pop songstress from Provo, Utah and is one of six siblings.

Send my regards to Broadway: Bekah is 25-year-old Washington DC resident with a musical theater background who has never been on a date

Great opener: Brandon is a 34-year-old American fold pop singer from Nashville, Tennessee, who says he once opened for Jason Derulo during a Time Square gig

Big family: Bri, 28, is a Mormon pop songstress from Provo, Utah and is one of six siblings

Looking for her Prince Charming: R&B songstress Cheyenne is a 23-year-old Disneyland lover who lives in Lawndale, California

R&B songstress Cheyenne is a 23-year-old Disneyland lover who lives in Lawndale, California.

Chris, 20, is a soul musician with a passion for giving back. He’s worked with UNICEF and participated in mission trips across the globe.

Danny is 26, lives in Sherman Oaks, California and boasts of his beatboxing talents.

Soul/Folk singer Gabe is 28 and lives in Houston. The former Division 1 football player says the cello is his favorite instrument.

Jack, 38, appeared to be one of the older of the bunch. The workout savvy country singer lives in Dallas.

Good soul: Chris, 20, is a soul musician with a passion for giving back. He’s worked with UNICEF and participated in mission trips across the globe

Personality: Danny is 26, lives in Sherman Oaks, California and boasts of his beatboxing talents

MVP: Soul/Folk singer Gabe is 28 and lives in Houston. The former Division 1 football player says the cello is his favorite instrument

Dallas talent: Jack, 38, appeared to be one of the older of the bunch. The workout savvy country singer lives in Dallas.

Cheers! Jamie is a 21-year-old pop country singer who lives in Music City. She loves margaritas but hates ghosting

Jamie is a 21-year-old pop country singer who lives in Music City. She loves margaritas but hates ghosting.

Country and pop artist Josh is also from Nashville. The 31-year-old hasn’t dated anyone since his 2016 divorce.

Julia is a 27-year-old former pageant queen from Wayne, Pennsylvania who sings pop.

R&B and pop artist Mariana, 23, hails from Dallas and started honing her singing chops at the age of four.

Back in the dating game! Country and pop artist Josh is also from Nashville. The 31-year-old hasn’t dated anyone since his 2016 divorce

Pop princess: Julia is a 27-year-old former pageant queen from Wayne, Pennsylvania who sings pop

Veteran: R&B and pop artist Mariana, 23, hails from Dallas and started honing her singing chops at the age of four

Great smile: Matt is 32-years-old and plays neo soul music

Fleetwood fan: 27-year-old indie rocker Mel is from Brooklyn and calls Stevie Nicks her biggest inspiration

Matt is 32-years-old and plays neo soul music. The Encino, California resident has been playing since he was just three-years-old and pens music for TV shows, commercials, and sometimes other artists.

27-year-old indie rocker Mel is from Brooklyn and calls Stevie Nicks her biggest inspiration.

Michael Todd, 31, is a singer-songwriter from Atwater, California. His single Hot Touch has over 100k plays on Spotify.

Former Miss New York Teen USA Natascha plays pop music and lives in LA. Her secret talent is playing tenor saxophone.

Streaming: Michael Todd, 31, is a singer-songwriter from Atwater, California. His single Hot Touch has over 100k plays on Spotify

Brassy: Former Miss New York Teen USA Natascha plays pop music and lives in LA. Her secret talent is playing tenor saxophone

Historic fact: Ruby, 25, is a pink-haired indie-pop musician living in Austin, Texas who has performed for all five living US Presidents.

What a pro! 24-year-old R&B and pop singer Rudi is from San Antonio, Texas. She works recording demo music for big producers and studios

Never been kiss (on New Years): Russell, 26, sings American folk and lives in NYC. He went to military boarding school and has never had a New Year’s kiss

Ruby, 25, is a pink-haired indie-pop musician living in Austin, Texas who has performed for all five living US Presidents.

24-year-old R&B and pop singer Rudi is from San Antonio, Texas. She works recording demo music for big producers and studios.

Russell, 26, sings American folk and lives in NYC. He went to military boarding school and has never had a New Year’s kiss.

Ryan is a 28-year-old native of Dearborn Heights, Michigan whose talents span genres. You can hear him playing jazz, funk, pop and R&B from the comfort of his at-home studio.

Genre hopper: Ryan is a 28-year-old native of Dearborn Heights, Michigan whose talents span genres. You can hear him playing jazz, funk, pop and R&B from the comfort of his at-home studio

Unplugged: Savannah, 25, has an ear for acoustic pop and is from Nashville. The proud yogi of five years taught herself how to play guitar

Best tressed: 27-year-old Sheridan is an R&B soul pop singer from Austin who started his first band at just 16

Slap shot: Country pop crooner Trevor is 29 and lives in Encino, California. He’s an avid surfer who used to play sem-pro hockey

Savannah, 25, has an ear for acoustic pop and is from Nashville. The proud yogi of five years taught herself how to play guitar.

27-year-old Sheridan is an R&B soul pop singer from Austin who started his first band at just 16.

Country pop crooner Trevor is 29 and lives in Encino, California. He’s an avid surfer who used to play sem-pro hockey.

Bachelor Nation will get to see who makes each other’s hearts sing Monday nights on ABC.