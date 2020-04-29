Bachelor’s  Elly Miles compares social isolation during coronavirus to living in the mansion

Former Bachelor star Elly Miles has compared life in lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak to her time on the popular Channel 10 reality show.

The 25-year-old told Nine Honey on Tuesday, that being in The Bachelor mansion while filming the series has helped her adjust to feelings of self-isolation.

‘My time on The Bachelor certainly taught me some techniques to help with isolation. Firstly, being away from literally all the people I love!’ she said.

Is it really the same? Former Bachelor star Elly Miles has compared life in lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak to her time on the popular Channel 10 reality show. The 25-year-old told Nine Honey on Tuesday, that being in The Bachelor mansion while filming the series has helped her adjust to feelings of self-isolation

Elly spent three months filming the show in Sydney last year. She shared her time living with up to 20 other women who were all competing for Matt Agnew’s heart.

While the blonde beauty is normally super busy due with her active social life and strict fitness routine, she admits it has been ‘difficult to adjust’ while she stays home to try and flatten the curve like the rest of Australia.

‘I lived a very, very busy lifestyle, so to slow down this drastically, basically out of nowhere has been really tough on me mentally,’ she said.

‘My time on The Bachelor certainly taught me some techniques to help with isolation. Firstly, being away from literally all the people I love!’ Elly spent three months filming the show in Sydney last year. She shared her time living with up to 20 other women who were all competing for Matt Agnew’s heart

Elly has been drawing on her experience in the mansion to cope, where she spent three months not being able to control what she could eat or her schedule.

After putting on 5kg while filming the series due to stress and the changes in her routine, Elly is determined to not fall back into some of her ‘poor lifestyle habits’ she developed there.

Meanwhile, as a registered nurse, she admitted to feeling guilty she isn’t working on the frontline to help during the crisis.

‘I feel the pang of guilt knowing I am trained, able and eager to help during this crisis however must await the recruitment process to be completed’: Meanwhile, as a registered nurse, she admitted to feeling guilty she isn’t working on the frontline to help during the crisis

The country-girl from Parkes has recently moved to Bondi, Sydney, where she has been unable to land a job due to recruitment delays while the healthcare system finds itself overburdened.

‘I feel the pang of guilt knowing I am trained, able and eager to help during this crisis however must await the recruitment process to be completed,’ she said.

Elly rose to fame as the bubbly blonde who competed for Matt Agnew’s heart on the 2019 season of The Bachelor.

The fan favourite was the front runner to win for much of the season.

She made it to the final five but was was sent home at one of the rose ceremonies.