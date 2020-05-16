Bachie star reveals depression struggles

2019 Bachelorette winner, Carlin Sterritt has shared a revealing Instagram post speaking about his struggles with mental health for the first time.

Six months onwards from leaving The Bachelorette as Angie Kent’s winner, the 30-year-old said he was unaware he was even struggling with “severe depression and anxiety” until he was diagnosed by a doctor.

RELATED: Bach star slammed for ‘disgusting’ video RELATED: Tim and Anna announce baby news

“It’s so easy to portray a happy, ‘blessed’, fun, easy going life on social media … but what people don’t see is the storm that we can have in our minds, the depression and anxiety that we struggle with daily,” he wrote in the caption.

“It’s even harder being in the public eye. People think they know you from your 15 minutes on TV. Will make up their minds about your whole character and even go out of their way to tell you how much they dislike you, without even scratching the surface of who you really are.

“It took my doctor to tell me I suffer with severe depression and anxiety only months ago, for me to seek help.”

He also implored those suffering while in isolation to “reach out for help”.

“It’s difficult times right now with the physical isolation but please, PLEASE don’t keep it isolated and in the dark. Talk to someone, reach out for help!”

Speaking to Mamamia, Sterritt said he’s now managing his mental health through weekly phone appointments with a psychologist, something that’s been vital during isolation.

“I have been talking to a psychologist each week over the phone in the comfort of my own home. To be able to speak to someone about literally anything and everything has been amazing.”

“Conversations without judgment and biased opinions, but rather with a professional who is only interested in equipping me with the tools to navigate life and my battle with mental health. To be honest, we all could benefit from speaking to a professional from time to time because every single person has been through something, whether big or small, that can profoundly effect the lens through which we see the world and how we operate in it.”

Commenting on his post, Kent left a love heart emoji while her former Gogglebox partner, Yvie Jones applauded his honesty.

“Well said and good on you lovely!!! We must take good care of ourselves and mental health is paramount. Therapists are the bloody bomb!!!” she wrote.

Although Sterritt has largely remained hush about mental health, Kent has openly detailed her struggles with depression, anxiety and bulimia.

After finishing ninth on season 17 of Dancing with the Stars, Kent spoke about feeling burnt out after a long string of work commitments, which included her 2019 memoir, If You Don’t Laugh You’ll Cry.

“My mental health has been really bad, my physical health has been dreadful because I just haven’t stopped,” she told 10 Daily at the time.

“I didn’t realise how full-on [Dancing] was going to be,” she admitted, “and coming off the year I had. I don’t think I was mentally ready.

“When I do something like this, I give everything that’s presented to me my all, and for me to go in half-energy Angie, half-mental Angie — that’s the hard part. To even make it this far I should be happy but I’m a bit sad and tired.”

Originally published as Bachie star reveals depression struggles