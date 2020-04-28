Back to Moto3, but Khairul just wants to be back on track

PETALING JAYA: If Petronas Sprinta Racing rider Khairul Idham Pawi (pic) had any sadness about being asked to race in Moto3 again instead of the Moto2 ride he had last year, it’s all gone now.

He just wants to be back riding on the track on the Moto3 bike.

Khairul was competing in Moto2 last year but only took part in three out of 19 races after injuring his hand in a crash at Jerez last season.

The 21-year-old finished out of the points, in 26th place, in the season-opening round in Qatar last month and definitely needs more track time.

The season is currently suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We had some ups and downs during testing and also in the race in Qatar but we expected that, ” said Khairul.

“It’s been a long time since my last race and I have (since) returned to Moto3, so I have had to adapt to that as well.

“It was great to be back racing again though. I need to improve in the fast corners. The Moto3 bike handles very differently compared with the Moto2 bike in those conditions. But in some ways, it is actually not that different. I just need the time to adapt to it again.”

Khairul first made a name for himself when he won two Moto3 races in his rookie season in 2016 with Honda Team Asia.

He was promoted to their Moto2 team in 2017 before moving to Petronas Sprinta in 2019.

Khairul has an experienced teammate in Scotsman John McPhee at Petronas Sprinta this year.

McPhee has indicated that Khairul will be a contender for the Moto3 title this season after finishing second in Qatar last month.

Khairul said there was a noticeable difference between Moto2 and Moto3.

“The Moto3 bikes are lighter than Moto2 bikes and the engines are different.

“You need to have different riding styles for each bike. Both categories are also very competitive and many riders are quick and able to challenge for the title.”