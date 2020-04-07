‘Bad Boys’ at 25: The Will Smith-Martin Lawrence buddy-cop classic originally starred two ‘SNL’ favorites

There are countless tales of iconic movie roles that came close to featuring a different actor. Tom Selleck almost played Indiana Jones. Sandra Bullock was offered the lead (yes the Neo role) in The Matrix. Eric Stoltz was Marty McFly, at least for a few weeks, until he was replaced by Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future.

But of all the alternate-universe, what-could-have-been castings, one of the strangest to consider is the original duo lined up for what would become the blockbuster buddy-cop action-comedy Bad Boys, which famously teamed the wise-cracking odd couple Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and was released 25 years ago today, on April 7, 1995.

The franchise-launching hit was almost headlined by Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz.

As Carvey told the New York Times in a 1992 profile, the former Saturday Night Live costars had been polishing the script for Bad Boys — originally titled Bulletproof Hearts and written as a vehicle for the duo — with designs on going into production in February 1993. Fast-forward to less than a month later, and the Los Angeles Times reported that the project, which was set to be bankrolled by Disney’s Hollywood Pictures for $20 million, fell through only weeks before its projected Feb. 16 start date. This, despite the fact that Carvey and Lovitz had filmed test scenes for director Michael Bay, a 28-year-old veteran commercial and music video director (Styx, Donny Osmond, Tina Turner, Meat Loaf, Vanilla Ice) who was set to make his feature film directorial debut — and unleash his hyper-stylized filmmaking style that came to be known as “Bayhem” for the very first time.

It sounds almost too bizarre to be true — not all that unlike the recent revelation that a clueless studio exec once suggested Harriet Tubman be played by Julia Roberts. But 1992 was a long time ago, and you have to remember it also probably marked the zeniths of the comedic actors’ respective careers.

Jon Lovitz as Mephistopheles and Dana Carvey as reenactment actor on the Feb. 18, 1989 episode of “Saturday Night Live.” (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) More

Carvey was one of the most popular performers on SNL at the time, thanks to his portrayals of Garth from “Wayne’s World,” Church Lady, and George H.W. Bush. The movie version of Wayne’s World (1992) had just become a big party-time-excellent hit, and a sequel was on the way. (Also mentioned in the New York Times profile: another spin-off that never saw the light of day despite Carvey calling it his favorite film project: a movie called Hans and Franz: The Girly Man Dilemma.) He was even being considered to replace David Letterman on Late Night.

Carvey “isn’t a talent who’s going to be sitting around, those close to him say. His fees are going up daily and he’s caught up in the whirlwind that goes with being a hot property,” the L.A. Times‘ Jane Galbraith wrote at the time of his Bad Boys going bust. Longtime producing partners Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, who were spearheading the project, seemed much more disappointed by contrast.

Lovitz had left SNL in 1990, but he was fielding $500,000 film contacts (again, it was a long time ago, so adjust that number for inflation). He was landing prominent roles in movies like Big (1988), My Stepmothter is an Alien (1988), Mr. Destiny (1990) and A League of Their Own (1992). He was third-billed after Emilio Estevez and Samuel L. Jackson in the 1993 Lethal Weapon spoof National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1 (narrator voice: there was never a sequel), so graduating to his own buddy cop tandem would have made sense in Hollywood hierarchy.

Jon Lovitz as Mephistopheles and Dana Carvey as Chuch Lady on “Saturday Night Live” in 1988. (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) More