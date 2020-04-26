“Bad boys, bad boys what ya gonna do? What ya gonna do when we come for you? ”

The Hidden Review has watched “Bad boys II” (2003), second film of the franchise directed by @michaelbay, with again a wonderful director with a very strong vision. After 8 years, they distribute a new story, with new twists and obviusly without missing their brilliant comic gigs. The two lead characters have to manage to seek and find a new drug traffic that is based in Miami, with also the help of a new character’s entry Marcus’s sister called Sydney played by @gabunion in which she played a key role at some point in order to get this drug traffic. Again the two characters, and plus Sydney which she is the lover of Mike, that we find out throughout the story, so don’t Marcus (cause he doesn’t know either, so the lovers must talk) they all bond together very well again. They are played again by two wonderful comic/action actors such as @martinlawrence and @willsmith. This 2nd story is also well written, besides again, well played and well directed. Without saying too much, they has shown us what it really means “We ride together, we die together” in good, bad and worse situations and so to show the strong relationship of friendship and brotherhood that is grown since the first story and developing in this 2nd, by growing more and more.

