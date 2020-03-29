Bad Bunny’s ‘Yo Perreo Sola’ video has a really important message about twerking
The Latin trap star appears throughout the video in body hugging outfits, rocking long wigs, makeup and even voluptuous breasts.
But most importantly, he sings and twerks alone — just as the song’s title says — for all the women who simply want to dance alone and safely in the club.
Bad Bunny has never been a fan of gender norms or machismo and he stayed true to himself for the video.
He’s not afraid to speak out
Last month, the singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and sent a powerful message against transphobia.
“They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt,” the singer’s T-shirt read in Spanish.
Luciano was reported dead in February after a video uploaded on social media appeared to show several people taunting and threatening a person widely believed to be Luciano, followed by the sound of gunshots.
Her death came about a day after a person at a fast food restaurant filed a complaint against Luciano the day before for entering the women’s bathroom, police said.
Luciano’s death angered people both in Puerto Rico and the rest of the US. Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez said her death would be investigated as a hate crime.