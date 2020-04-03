Badshah And Payal Dev React To The Plagiarism Allegations Against Genda Phool

Ever since the song Genda Phool starring Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez hit the internet, it has persistently been on the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The track is being called out for plagiarism as its chorus has been taken from a folk song of Bengal, Borloker Bitilo. Many netizens slammed Badshah for not giving credits to Ratan Kahar who has reportedly penned the lyrics of the original song.

Genda Phool was released last week. The chorus of the song is in Bengali, which goes, “Boroloker bitilo, lomba lomba chul, Emon mathay bnedhe debo lal genda phool (The rich man’s daughter has long hair, I want to tie a marigold on it). Ratan Kahar who lives in poverty now spoke to a Bengali website and said — “I wrote the song Boroloker Bitilo. The music, the words, everything is mine. Now, if people are dishonest, what can I do? I am extremely poor. Many people have taken my songs, but have not given me credit. They can’t write their own songs. They used my songs as their own. I live in a hut, write songs of the soil and I don’t have the financial strength to drag them to court.”

Badshah’s response to the allegation:

Soon after receiving adverse reactions from the netizens, the rapper took to his Instagram to share this—

Co-singer Payal Dev also reacted to the allegation, the singer broke her silence over the song credit row and according to an entertainment website she stated, “The thing is that they don’t have proof. Talks are going on between the company and them. But as far as I know from the sources, they do not have proof. If you go on Youtube, you can see that the same song has been used six to seven times.”

Genda Phool was released on March 26, it was produced by Sony Music India Pvt Ltd. The video has garnered over 97 million views.