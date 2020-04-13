Badshah Promises Bengali Folk Singer Ratan Kahar Royalties For Plagiarizing Genda Phool

Badshah for Mahindra XUV300

Badshah‘s latest single Genda Phool featuring him and Jacqueline Fernandez went on to become an instant hit among the masses. But it came with a pinch of salt with people pointing out that the Bengali parts of the song called Boroloker Biti Lo were plagiarized from an original folk song sung by Ratan Kahar. A social media post had gone viral right after the song came out stating that the song was originally Ratan Kahar’s but he was too poor to know about copyright claims and ask for royalties from Badshah. But after getting to know about the same, he profusely apologized for plagiarizing the song and promised to pay royalties to Ratan Ji and record a new song with him as well.

In a report in Mid-Day, it has also come to light that he also plans to get the Bengali folk singer on the copyright bodies so that he can get royalties.

This is the rapper’s way of doing the right thing and doing justice to the original singer. We are super happy that Badshah has decided to take this step to help people who are less fortunate singers. We can’t wait to see the collaboration with Badshah and Ratan Kahar.