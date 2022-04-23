BAFFIN LAUNCHES CITIZENSHIP BOOT PROJECT FROM RECYCLED MATERIALS

OVER 1,300 BOOTS PRODUCED IN ONTARIO FOR DONATIONS

STONEY CREEK, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ – Baffin is proud to launch a new Citizenship Boot Project to provide cold-weather footwear to those in need. Produced with a mix of recycled materials and donated goods, over 1,300 boots were manufactured in Baffin’s Stoney Creek, Ontario factory and will be donated to North American organizations.

The Citizenship Boot Project uses regrind material from completed boots that did not meet quality standards and have been placed into a regrind machine to be recycled and used again. The Baffin facility works to repurpose as much rubber as possible to reduce waste. Baffin’s regular production boots use 5% – 10% regrind materials, while the boots in this program are comprised of 50% regrind material. To supplement the regrind materials, Baffin’s compound suppliers, Felix Compounds and Aurora Plastics donated 1,000 kilos of virgin materials to the program.

The project, which was planned by Baffin’s Corporate Citizenship Team, was executed by Baffin employees who donated their time over four days to manufacture and package the boots.

“At Baffin, we understand the importance of having the proper footwear to conquer the cold and are acutely aware that many people living in cold climates do not have the means to properly outfit themselves to be protected by the elements,” says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Brand and Strategy. “We are thrilled to be able to use our expertise in footwear technology and the production of recycled materials to provide those in need with the warmth they deserve.”

Inspired by Baffin’s existing insulated rubber boots HUNTER and LITTLE HUNTER, the boots from the Citizenship Boot Project are available for donation in men’s, women’s and kids sizing.

The launch of this project is only the beginning. In F/W22 Baffin plans to launch this project commercially, allowing customers to purchase the products to be donated via Baffin, making the Citizenship Boot Project a true Baffin community effort.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear and apparel within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

SOURCE Baffin Limited