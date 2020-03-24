Bajrang Punia donates six months’ salary to Haryana’s COVID-19 relief fund



Bajrang Punia has joined the fight against the pandemic. (Source: File Photo)

Bajrang Punia donated six months worth of his personal salary to fight the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed ten lives in India so far, in his home state of Haryana on Sunday.

“I have donated my six months’ salary towards relief fund for COVID-19 patients set up by Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar,” tweeted Punia, who works with the Railways as an officer on special duty.

Furthermore, the 2019 World Championship bronze medallist called upon people to make contributions towards the relief fund, which earned him praise from Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who said it was a laudable effort.

Talking to Indian Express about the pandemic and the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Punia said, “At the moment, we have to be careful from the virus. That doesn’t mean I have stopped training though. I have been training everyday but simultaneously, it’s important to take care of our health too.”

“The way things are going on right now, it will be better if the Olympics are postponed. It will be beneficial not just for us, but for athletes from all countries. This is a difficult moment for everyone.”

Earlier on Monday, the Haryana government launched a voluntary programme, named ‘Covid — Sangharsh Senani’, to provide public services relating to combating the outbreak.

On the other hand, BJP lawmaker and 2011 World Cup winner, Gautam Gambhir has also offered to release Rs 50 lakh from his MPLADS fund for the equipment to treat coronavirus-afflicted patients in Delhi government hospitals.

The Pathan brothers — Irfan and Yusuf — have also joined the fight by donating around 4,000 masks to a local administration in Baroda.

