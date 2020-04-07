Balakrishna, Jr NTR not approached for Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi: report

Contrary to reports, Telugu stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jr NTR have not been approached for Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. Earlier, it was claimed that they turned down the offer to play legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) in the upcoming biopic of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

It was reported that Balakrishna was approached to play his late father NTR in Thalaivi, but he declined the offer. Jr NTR is also said to have turned down the offer to play his grandfather.

As per a report in Cinema Express, both Balakrishna and Jr NTR were never approached in the first place. “It is a rumour. The makers haven’t approached any actor for the NTR role as yet. So how can Jr NTR or Balayya (Balakrishna) reject it?” a source from production house was quoted as saying.

The source further added that since the film will be based on the life of actor and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa and her relationship with actor-politician MG Ramachandran (MGR), there will be very little scope for NTR’s character.

“The story of Thalaivi revolves entirely around Jayalalithaa and MGR. So NTR will only make a brief appearance in the film and the makers don’t need a big star to portray the role,” the source said.

Thalaivi, being directed by Vijay, stars Kangana Ranaut in the role of legendary actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swami, Jisshu Sengupta and Priyamani in key roles. It is being made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, and has been titled Thalaivi in all the languages.

Kangana, who was last seen in Panga, spent close to six months prepping for this project. She took Bharatanatyam classes, learnt Tamil and even spent hours in the prosthetics sessions.

The project was announced along with its title and first look poster last year on February 25, on the 71st birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa.

