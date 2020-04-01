Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas pens down an emotional note on his costar Pratyusha Banerjee’s death anniversary | Bollywood Life

Pratyusha Banerjee left for heavenly abode four years ago. She was one of the most loved actresses on Indian television. Pratyusha was known for her role in the iconic show Balika Vadhu as Anandi. Her performance in the show gained her a huge fan following and she was appreciated for her work. She became a household name and her chemistry with Shashank Vyas was appreciated. Pratyusha had also been a part of Bigg Boss and had made many friends there. She was quite close to many of her costars from Balika Vadhu and also her co-contestants from Bigg Boss. She had committed suicide leaving her fans and the entire television industry in shock. Her friends are still unable to believe that she is no more. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla tells Shehnaaz Gill, ‘Maine aisa ek friend khoya hai’; fans feel he is referring to Pratyusha Banerjee

On her fourth death anniversary, her costar Shashank Vyas penned down an emotional note for his dear friend. Shashank and Pratyusha were quite close since they were shooting for Balika Vadhu. Their off-screen bonding was so adorable and it was reflecting on their on-screen performances. Shashank Vyas still misses his dear friend and got emotional on her death anniversary. He shared her picture on Instagram story and wrote, “Those we love don’t go away they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear.” Also Read – Vikas Gupta, Kamya Panjabi and Shashank Vyas remember Pratyusha Banerjee on her 3rd death anniversary

Also Read – Late actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh booked for cheating once again – read details

Pratyusha’s untimely demise came as a shockwave across the nation. And even though the actress is not present amongst us today, she will continue to stay in our hearts forever. We miss, Pratyusha!

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram