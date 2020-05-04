Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas reacts to #BoysLockerRoom controversy: Action from any kid comes from the kind of parenting and ethics he has received | Bollywood Life

The recent #BoysLockerRoom controversy has created a storm on the internet. It is an Instagram chat group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ with hundreds of boys from South Delhi in it were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning to gang rape them. This shameful act of the boys has been slammed people are demanding action against them on social media. This incident was revealed when a girl from South Delhi shared a screenshot on her Twitter account exposing the controversial group. She wrote, “A group of south Delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc named ‘boy’s locker room’ where they shit on, objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it. MY FRIENDS AND I ARE FREAKING OUT THIS IS SO EWWW AND NOW MY MOM WANTS ME TO QUIT IG (sic).” Also Read – Did you know how MANY Shashank Vyas gave before bagging Balika Vadhu?

Now, Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas has spoken about the incident in an interview with Spotboye. He said, “This act should not take be taken lightly. Until and unless hard-hitting example are set nobody is going to be scared from doing such things in future. Sometimes I feel cybercrime is like a big devil. One should ban such pages and users as well. So that he is not even allowed to create any other profile on any social media platform in future also. I believe education begins from home. They should get good schooling at home because a lot of action from any kid comes from what kind of parenting and ethics he has received” Also Read – Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas pens down an emotional note on his costar Pratyusha Banerjee’s death anniversary

This is a serious issue and many people on Twitter have spoken against it. They want the law to be more strict.

