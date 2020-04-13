Balika Vadhu to return to TV today, Anandi Avika Gor shares special message. Watch

Among many hit shows who have marked their return to television screens, popular TV show Balika Vadhu is also set to return to the small screen. The show will air from April 13 at 6pm on Colors.

Colors announced the same on social media by sharing the promo of the show with the caption, “Laut kar aa rahi hai sabki pyaar Anandi! Dekhiye #BalikaVadhu Mon – Fri, shaam 6 baje sirf #Colors par.”

Balika Vadhu featured Avika Gor in the central role of an underage bride named Anandi. Avika will be conducting a live chat with her fans on Instagram at the same time. The actor has shared a video message for her fans on Instagram talking about her memories of the show. She says in the video that, “I am going to laugh a lot looking at myself.”

The grown up Anandi was played by Pratyusha Banerjee who was found dead at her apartments a few years after the conclusion of the show. Pratyusha had quit the show in 2013 and the role went to Toral Rasputra. While Shashank Vyas played Anandi’s grown-up groom, Sidharth Shukla stepped into the role of her second husband on the show. The latter just won the 13th season of the reality show Bigg Boss.

The show went on to cross 2000 episodes and brought fame to many actors including the return of Surekha Sikri, who was in the role of matriarch of Anandi’s family.

Recently, Shashank said in an interview that there aren’t good roles in TV industry. He told IANS in an interview, “Any seasoned actor who in the real sense is passionate about acting, will not pick up a role casually. There is a huge scarcity of good writers. Right now, only supernatural shows are getting made, which does not offer much to an actor in terms of creative satisfaction.”

Also read: Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita went on a solo honeymoon, said yes to the actor only when he could afford a cook

He added, “Many fantastic actors say no owing to the lack of good scripts. A script has to be so compelling that you hear it once and you know you would like to be a part of it. If the role is well-written on paper then an actor has to be physically and mentally present and everything will turn out good. The part where an actor is not convinced is the logic bit. The audience today is spoilt for choice with the vast amount of shows to choose from and they will not accept just about anything. The content has to be compelling.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more