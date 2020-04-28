Balinese blast Australians flouting social distancing to surf, swim and eat during COVID-19 pandemic

Furious Balinese locals have blasted Australians who were caught flouting social distancing rules to swim and eat at restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Western tourists have been filmed soaking in the sun in Canggu, a resort village on the south coast of the Indonesian island, completely ignoring social distancing.

Footage taken at the PNB Beach Resort shows groups of western tourists filling out restaurants and swimming in the pool.

A guest at the hotel filmed the videos and told Daily Mail Australia people are blatantly ignoring all regulations in Canggu.

This is despite mounting evidence that as many as 2,200 people in Indonesia have died from COVID-19, far above the official state figure of 765.

It has one of the lowest testing rates in the world, with experts fearing the situation is far worse than officials are revealing.

Footage taken at the PNB Beach Resort shows groups of western tourists filling out restaurants (pictured) and sitting close togther

Western tourists, including some Australians, are pictured at the pool of the PNB Beach Resort in groups, flouting social distancing laws (pictured) to enjoy some time in the sun

‘There are people en-mass in the hotel restaurant and pool where I am staying despite only three rooms being occupied,’ he said.

‘They are all acting as if the whole thing is a farce.’

Australians are also seen swimming and surfing in the ocean despite the beach entrances having barricades and 24-hour security guards.

‘There is extreme distaste against this behaviour in the hearts and minds of locals all doing the right thing and watching Westerners do whatever they want,’ the man said.

A member of the local village told the man ‘turis benkung’ which in Malay means tourists are being stubborn.

The hotel guest said he is shocked at some Australian’s behaviour despite seeing locals being punished by a special army taskforce for roaming the streets without face masks.

Western tourists have been filmed surfing in Canggu (pictured), a resort village on the south coast of the Indonesian Island, completely ignoring social distancing

A guest at the hotel filmed the videos and told Daily Mail Australia people are blatantly ignoring all regulations in Canggu (pictured) and socialising in close proximity

HOW BAD IS CORONAVIRUS IN BALI? Officially, there have been 9,096 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia, and 765 deaths. But experts now fear that as many as 2,200 Indonsesians have died of the virus. Data shows that thousands have died with ‘acute symptoms’ of the virus, but were not recorded as victims. Indonesia has one of the lowest testing rates in the world. Because of this, epidemiologists fear it is nearly impossible to get an accurate picture of the extent of infections. Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous country, making it an easy target for the virus.

Despite people flouting the laws in Canggu other parts of Bali have been completely deserted as the coronavirus pandemic stopped tourists from holidaying.

Footage of streets in Seminyak uploaded by Bali Inside Guide on April 22 shows closed stores and barely any traffic on the roads.

Flights to Indonesia were suspended on April 2 as nations around the world closed their borders in an attempt to curb the rate of COVID-19 infections.

The island of Bali has since reported 194 cases in total, with four people dead and 81 having recovered.

But with low testing rates across the country, that figure could be significantly higher.

Three experts told Reuters that the real extent of Indonesia coronavirus death toll could be three times higher than officially revealed.

A senior member of the government’s COVID-19 taskforce, Wiku Adisasmito, did not dispute the findings.

But on Tuesday, he declined to comment on the number of coronavirus victims he believed were to be found among the patients classified as PDP.

Patients classified as PDP are those with acute respiratory illnesses for which there is no clinical explanation other than the new coronavirus.

One man was seen on the beach in Canggu surrounded by dogs as he walks along the sand

The hotel guest saw locals being punished by a special army taskforce for roaming the streets without face masks (pictured) in the resort of Canggu

‘If they have thousands or hundreds of samples they need to test, which one will they give the priority? They will give the priority to the people that are still alive,’ he said.

‘I believe the vast majority of PDP deaths were caused by COVID-19,’ said Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, which would bring the true total to 2,212.

Many have been upset to see the once vibrant tourist mecca of Bali empty, but others said it looked ‘peaceful’ now people on holiday were no longer there.

Workers in Bali have been suffering financial losses in the face of the coronavirus economic downturn since last month – before flight restrictions were implemented.

The video was uploaded by Bali Inside Guide on April 22 (pictured) and showed many streets vacant, stores closed, and barely any traffic on the roads

Tourism businesses in Bali were among the hardest hit by the travel restrictions with more than 46,000 employees being furloughed last week and its impact can be seen in the video.

The scooter drives down a street littered with closed shops, small abandoned kiosks and tall trees decorating the sidewalk.

They continue onto the main road, which is normally congested, to find it empty with no cars or scooters in sight.

The driver turns down a small back street that is eerily peaceful and quiet as no tourists or locals are seen walking around.

The video ends after the driver enters another main road and finds two more scooter drivers, but nothing compared to the usual traffic in the once-bustling Seminyak.

‘I will look forward to going back to Seminyak and sit in my favourite Cafe Bali and watch the world go by. It’s a bit surreal to see the quiet and lifeless streets,’ one tourist said.

The scooter drives down a street littered with closed shops, small abandoned kiosks and tall trees decorating the sidewalk

Workers in Bali have been suffering financial losses in the face of the coronavirus economic downturn since last month – before flight restrictions were implemented (pictured: An empty Ngurah Rai International Airport)

CAN I GO TO BALI? Indonesia has banned all tourist and transit travel until further notice. This means no tourists are allowed to visit – including to the island of Bali. All those arriving in Indonesia from overseas with an existing resident visa are required to undertake 14 days of quarantine. For those already there, there is a very limited availability of testing and infection control facilities. Critical care, including in Bali, is significantly below the standards available in Australia. Medical evacuation for COVID-19 patients will not be permitted. There is a critical lack of intensive care and ventilators. Source: SmartTraveller

Another wrote: ‘Empty Seminyak streets seem so weird yet so peaceful. The Balinese people are so chill and they have their island back for now.’

One person said: ‘How amazing it must be to ride so freely through those streets that are usually so congested.

‘As bad as it is for business and the locals at least for this moment in time Bali gets to breathe.’

Eerie photos of Ngurah Rai International Airport emerged on March 12 of the once-bustling international airport almost devoid of people.

The photos were posted on social media by a local tour guide accompanied by the caption: ‘Bali Airport today at 9.30am. Very Empty. Bali very sad and hard life.’

But the island’s tourism boss is optimistic that the resort could open its doors to tourists again in May if the Balinese people are ‘disciplined’ about social distancing.

Despite Balinese tourism officials claiming the island could be back open for business next month, travel bans for Australians are expected to extend to 2021.

On April 14, Australians were warned that they may be blocked from going abroad until at least January, with the ban on international travel likely to stay until next year.

Holidaymakers should avoid booking any international travel during the coronavirus crisis, warned Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham.

‘I wouldn’t put any guarantees that you could undertake that overseas trip in December,’ he told ABC’s News Breakfast.

‘This is a time where, unfortunately, people can’t undertake holidays and they won’t be able to go overseas for quite some time to come.’

With travel restrictions between states likely to ease in the coming months, people are instead being asked to start ‘dreaming’ about their perfect Australian getaway.

Holidays to the likes of Rome (pictured, the city in lockdown on East Monday) will likely be impossible until at least January 2021 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic

Instead, keen holidaymakers are being told to prepare to visit areas in Australia once the state borders are open – such as the Whitsundays in Queensland (pictured)

‘There may be a slightly earlier point in time where it becomes feasible to think about domestic travel again,’ he explained.

‘We’re not there yet but certainly this time is a good time for a bit of dreaming, a bit of planning.

‘Think about the Aussie break that you might take when we finally get to the other side of this.

Under strict laws designed to stop the spread of COVID-19, the federal government has banned Australians from flying abroad in all but essential circumstances.

Anyone returning to the country has to enter a mandatory 14-day isolation in a hotel, supervised by the police and Australian Defence Force.