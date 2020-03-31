Bangladesh cricketer Mosaddek Hossain hits the streets in fight against COVID-19





Joining the resistance against the novel coronavirus, Bangladesh cricketer Mosaddek Hossain Saikat distributed food to almost 200 underprivileged families. The all-rounder himself took to the streets in the fight against the pandemic as he was seen offering food and clothes to the needy.

Speaking on the crisis caused due to coronavirus, Mosaddek was quoted by The Independent as saying, “Be well everyone and hope to get rid of this epidemic. I’m trying to my level best and urge everyone to help the poor people as per your ability.”

The cricketer also posted a message on his Facebook page, in which he tried to highlight the plight of the poor, who seemed to have been affected the most due to this outbreak.

“The entire world has been plagued by the Covid-19. No one has ever observed such crisis to our beloved homeland over the years. About 6 crore people in poor country who are helpless and poor, have been going through this troubled situation,” his post read.

It’s our responsibility to stand beside them by this time. I feel very fortunate for being able to stand beside the needy people of Mymensingh. Let’s do it who are capable. Do something for our society,” his post further read.

Twenty-seven Bangladeshi cricketers, including Mosaddek, have donated half of their salary in the relief work against COVID-19 pandemic. As per media reports around 26 lakh have been collected for the noble cause.

