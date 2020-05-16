Bangladesh is the only place where we don’t get any support: Rohit Sharma – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Opening batsman Rohit Sharma has said that Bangladesh is the only place in the world where the Indian side does not get any kind of support.

Rohit was doing a Facebook live chat with Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and it was then that the former complimented Bangladesh on transforming themselves as a cricketing giant.

“India and Bangladesh have passionate cricket fans, when we make mistakes, we are criticised from all corners, I know it is similar in Bangladesh, I know how passionate fans can get in Bangladesh, when we come to the ground to play the match, it is unbelievable, India is not used to playing without any sort of crowd support, Bangladesh is the only place where we do not get any support,” Rohit told Tamim.

“We get support wherever we go, Bangladesh is the only place where we do not get any support, I know Bangladesh fans really get behind you, this is a totally different Bangladesh side now, you have a sense of eagerness in your team now, everybody says that, we have seen with your performances during the 2019 World Cup as well,” he added.

Rohit enjoys a stellar run against Bangladesh in the ICC tournaments.

The Indian opening batsman smashed centuries against Bangladesh in the ICC 50-over World Cup 2015, Champions Trophy 2017, and ICC World Cup 2019.

These knocks by Rohit enabled India to ease past Bangladesh in the ICC knock-out stage matches.

Iqbal shared an incident of World Cup 2019 when he was trolled by the fans for dropping a catch of Rohit during a round-robin match at Edgbaston.

“I remember how people trolled me for that. I was just praying for you to get out somehow. But when you reached 40, I gave up as I knew what was about to happen,” Iqbal said.

The newly-appointed ODI skipper had then dropped the opener when he was on nine and Rohit went on to smash a century and played a knock of 104 runs and guided the side to post 314 runs.

Rohit was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance with the bat and India won the game by 28 runs.

The right-handed batsman has a very good record against Bangladesh which Iqbal reminded Rohit.

Reminiscing about Rohit’s carnages, Tamim asked, “Rohit bhai, why do you keep doing this with us? You scored a hundred in the 2015 World Cup [quarterfinal], you scored another one again in the 2017 Champions Trophy [semifinal] and also in the 2019 World Cup you smashed a hundred against us. Although it was because I dropped you in that game.”

India and Bangladesh have managed to form an intense rivalry in cricket over the last few years and the fans have been subjected to some exciting moments.

Even the U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh earlier this year was an intense affair as members of both sides even clashed in an on-field scuffle after the match ended.

Bangladesh went on to defeat India in the finals of the U-19 World Cup to win the tournament for the first time.

