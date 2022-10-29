Bank of Baroda launches bob World Benefits customer engagement programme

– To deepen digital engagement, customers will now earn points on transactions made through the bob World app; can redeem accumulated reward points on a wide range of products, gift vouchers etc

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced the launch of ‘bob World Benefits‘ – a customer engagement programme that seeks to reward customers for carrying out digital banking transactions through the bob World mobile banking app. The programme encourages customers to accomplish milestones through financial and non-financial transactions on bob World. Customers will earn reward points as incentives and can redeem the points from a wide range of products, e-vouchers and charitable causes available in the rewards catalogue on bob World. .

The ‘bob World Benefits’ programme is live for all customers of the Bank and customers are auto enrolled in the programme. Transactions that can earn customers points include fresh activation & login to bob World; fresh UPI activation & UPI transaction; UPI Collect; third party transfers within bank and outside; bill payments; recharges; Scan & Pay; flight, bus & hotel bookings; buying FASTag; applying for a locker and credit report generation. Each point amounts to INR 0.25 and the points are valid for a period of 36 months.

Shri Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer, Bank of Baroda said, “bob World provides a wide range of quick, convenient and hassle-free services for customers and with the launch of ‘bob World Benefits’ we are now making it rewarding too. The aim of the programme is to increase customer engagement and encourage more customers to experience and take advantage of the many features of bob World. Customers are accustomed to receiving reward points on credit card purchases and we are now pleased to extend that experience to mobile banking too.”

Customers can conveniently redeem their accumulated reward points on a wide range of products across different categories such as apparel, electronics, jewellery, home decor, kitchen appliances as well as e-gift vouchers and charitable causes through the bob World app itself. These redemption options have been enabled under the ‘bob World Benefits’ section in bob World. For a more convenient experience, customers can combine their points with cash for ease of redemption.

In addition, new-to-Bank customers who open a B3 Digital-only Savings Account through bob World will also receive coins that can be redeemed for an OTT subscription. The B3 Digital-only Savings Account can be opened by customers sitting at their home through Video KYC.

About Bank of Baroda

Founded on 20th July, 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97% stake, it is majorly owned by the Government of India. The Bank serves its global customer base of over 150 million through over 46,000 touchpoints spread across 17 countries in five continents. Through Its state-of-the-art digital banking platforms, it provides all banking products and services in a seamless and hassle-free manner. The recently launched bob World mobile app provides customers with a saving, investing, borrowing, and shopping experience, all under one single app. The app also serves non-customers by enabling account opening through video KYC. The Bank’s vision matches its diverse clientele base and instills a sense of trust and security. It is moving well in that direction and bob World is a testimony of its roadmap towards Digital Transformation.

Visit us at www.bankofbaroda.in

