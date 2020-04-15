Bank of Canada holds rate steady at 0.25% | CBC News

After cutting it three times in barely a month, the Bank of Canada kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.25 per cent on Wednesday.

The central bank said in a release that “the COVID-19 pandemic [has] caused a sudden and deep contraction in economic activity and employment,” and expects the outlook for recovery to be uncertain.

The bank added that it expects economic activity in the April-to-June period to be between 15 and 30 per cent lower than it was at the end of 2019.

The bank, led by governor Stephen Poloz, cuts its interest rate when it wants to stimulate the economy and raises it when it wants to slow down inflation. Poloz will have more to say about the bank’s line of thinking at a press conference starting at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, which will by played live in this story.

Wednesday’s policy decision is Poloz’s last before he is scheduled to retire later this year.

