Bank of Canada makes another emergency cut to interest rate | CBC News

The Bank of Canada has made a second unscheduled cut to its benchmark interest rate, lowering it to 0.25 per cent amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The central bank made the announcement in a press release on Friday morning.

The overnight lending rate is what the bank charges for short-term loans between retail banks, but it impacts the rates that Canadian consumers get from their banks on things like savings accounts and variable rate loans.

Normally the bank meets every six weeks to set its rate, and rarely makes adjustments to the rate outside of that time frame. But the COVID-19 crisis has thrown that timeline out the window, and the bank has now made two unscheduled cuts to its benchmark rate — half a percentage point two weeks ago, and another half-point today.

“The pandemic-driven contraction has prompted decisive fiscal policy action in Canada to support individuals and businesses and to minimize any permanent damage to the structure of the economy,” the bank said.

Prior to Friday’s cut, Canada had the highest central bank rate in the developed world at 0.75 per cent.

The bank is cutting its rate in order to make lending cheaper, to encourage people to spend, borrow and invest to help the economy.

“The intent of our decision today is to support the financial system in its central role of providing credit in the economy, and to lay the foundation for the economy’s return to normalcy,” the bank said.