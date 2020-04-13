Banks could do more to help small business

news, local-news,

Banks that make loans to small businesses have a social responsibility to do the right thing by them. Yet here we are, in the middle of a national crisis unlike anything we’ve seen before, and they’re doing nearly nothing. Banks have said that some small business clients who are struggling because of coronavirus can get six months off their loan repayments. But it’s not a gift. The money that each business is going to save by not giving it to the big banks gets added to the money they owe off the loan. So they’ve got to pay it back. The cost adds up through compound interest so they could end up paying more down the line. Banks have spent literally hundreds of thousands of dollars on advertising talking about how great they’re being for everybody throughout COVID-19. That money they’re spending is being paid in part by businesses who are struggling, as customers stay home and the cash register stops ringing. Banks argue that they have a responsibility to stay strong and profitable, even in a time of economic crisis. That’s true, but it’s a total misdirection. There’s strong, and then there’s greedy. Don’t confuse the two. Everyone is taking a hit. There are around 40,000 small businesses in Tasmania, and they’re all feeling it. Banks have the ability to cover the repayments of a loan for a few months. They don’t have to just add it to the debt. They could forgive the value of a repayment, or agree not to charge interest on it for a period of time at the very least. Businesses are going deeper and deeper into debt every day. Many have shut up shop. Don’t forget, they’ve done that in the interest of public health and safety. They’re doing the right thing. They’re doing it to save lives. And every day they do the right thing, at their own cost, banks add to their debt. For banks to be watching as that debt stacks up, knowing full well that there’s more they could do, but won’t, is shameful. They should carry some of the burden that we’re all facing. We’ve all got a stake in small businesses surviving. Because if a small business goes under, its workers go to Centrelink. Their customers got to a big business instead, or go without. Its community loses competition, pushing up prices, pushing out other businesses, and making it harder for businesses to get started again. Small businesses employ big numbers, too. They keep people in jobs and they employ locals at the same time. I want them backed. Everyone wants to help. Why don’t the banks want to help too?

