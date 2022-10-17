 Posted in Latest News

Banning anti-vaccine groups on Facebook may just move users to Twitter

People who were in Facebook groups shut down seemingly for violating vaccine misinformation rules went on to tweet more anti-vaccine content in the following month

22 August 2022

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Facebook users may increase their Twitter use if a group they’re in shuts down

Andre M Chang/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock

Removing anti-vaccine groups on Facebook may simply push users to share their views on other platforms. The finding suggests that a cross-platform approach will be required for content moderation to work.

Tamar Mitts at Columbia University in New York and her colleagues tracked 160 Facebook groups, each with more than 100 members, discussing covid-19 vaccines between April and September 2021. They also monitored 384 users who shared a link on Twitter to any of the 160 …

