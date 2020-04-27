Barbra Streisand Sends Message of Support to LGBTQ Community During Pandemic

Barbra Streisand is advocating for the LGBTQ community.

The 78-year-old Oscar and Grammy winner made a special appearance during GLAAD’s Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone livestream on Sunday night (April 26) to share an encourage message of support to fans amid the worldwide health crisis.

“Hi everyone, it’s Barbra Streisand and I am so thrilled that GLAAD’s Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone event is happening tonight to raise much-needed funds to support local LGBTQ community centers all over the country who are being seriously affected by COVID-19,” Barbra said in a pre-recorded message.

“If these community centers had to close their doors that means that LGBTQ kids may not have a meal, it means they may not have a place to go and it also means they won’t have the support that so many of these facilities need to help them find a job and be successful,” Barbra continued. “I know that times are tough but I really hope you’ll help save theses organizations … give as you can, every bit helps.”

