Barcelona ‘approached Tottenham chief Daniel Levy to sign Harry Kane last year’

Barcelona made an enquiry for Tottenham striker Harry Kane last year, only to see their advances swiftly rejected by chairman Daniel Levy, according to reports.

The Catalan side have long been seeking out a fresh face to lead the line for them with Luis Suarez recently turning 33, and Inter forward Lautaro Martinez has been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp.

But before they began making moves for the Argentine, one of their top targets was Spurs talisman Kane, and club president Josep Bartomeu approached Levy to discuss a transfer, as reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona reportedly made an approach to sign Harry Kane last year as they sought a striker

Barcelona president, left, was turned down by Daniel Levy, right, in his bid for the forward

However, any attempts by the Spanish giants to lure away the forward were quickly batted back by the Tottenham supremo, who was ‘clear’ that their star man would not be sold.

Kane has proven himself to be one of the best strikers in world football after nailing down a first-team spot at Tottenham in 2014 following years of loan spells. Since then, he has blitzed his way to 181 goals in 278 appearances for Spurs, becoming the Premier League golden boot winner back to back in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

He has also been given the England captaincy by boss Gareth Southgate, was the top scorer at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and continues to show his influence at the elite level.

The report claims club chiefs were impressed by those credentials and pinpointed him as a top target due to ‘his ability to finish, his physique and his effectiveness’.

Kane has made his mark as one of the greatest strikers in world football in recent years

Recently he has admitted that his future may lie away from Spurs if the team do not improve

After failing to land their top targets in January, which included Martinez and Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Barcelona eventually made the emergency signing of Martin Braithwaite – which raised eyebrows with his low pedigree in the game.

Kane has made no secret of his ambition and recently admitted that he would be open to leaving Spurs if the team did not keep improving – stressing that while he loved his boyhood club, he would not ‘just stay for the sake of it’.

‘I’ll always love Spurs, but it’s one of them things. I’ve always said if I don’t feel like we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I’m not someone to stay there just for the sake of it,’ he told Jamie Redknapp in an Instagram Q&A.

‘I’m an ambitious player, I want to improve and become better. I want to become a top, top player, so it all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team.’