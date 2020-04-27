Barcelona ‘make record signings Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele available for swap deals’

Barcelona have made club record signings Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele available for swap deals, according to reports.

Brazil international Coutinho remains the record deal involving a Premier League club when he moved from Liverpool for £142million in 2018, while Dembele was a £124.5m signing from Borussia Dortmund.

But The Daily Telegraph report the duo are among the players the Catalan giants are willing to trade with other clubs around Europe for the right deal when the transfer window opens.

Barcelona are reportedly among a host of Champions League sides who will look to swap deals rather than buy players by outlaying transfer fees as football continues to feel the financial pinch of the coronavirus crisis.

The report also claims Barcelona are interested in Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic and would be willing to part ways with Arthur Melo as a result, despite the Brazil midfielder’s determination to make a success of his move to the Camp Nou.

The Spanish side are also reportedly willing to swap right-back Nelson Semedo for Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.

Barcelona will also allegedly make Ivan Rakitic available for a potential return to Sevilla, while Tottenham have reportedly joined the race for the Croatian’s services.

Jean-Clair Todibo also supposedly has many Premier League admirers and youngster Riqui Puig is seen as having huge potential.

Coutinho and Dembele are both among the top five most expensive transfers oin history, with team-mate Antoine Griezmann not far behind.

The former Liverpool midfielder is currently on loan at Bayern Munich but has not done enough in the Bundesliga to convince the league leaders to make his move permanent.

And while reports had suggested that Coutinho was ‘very close’ to agreeing a move to Stamford Bridge, it appears Frank Lampard’s interest in Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz could scupper a move.

Reports in Spain earlier in the month also claimed Manchester United and Arsenal were considering moves for Dembele, but both held concerns over his injury woes.

The reports come after Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font recently raised concerns of ‘economic bankruptcy and moral decay’ under the current board, but the club still have ambitious plans for the next transfer window.

Barcelona would like to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and have a strong interest in Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez.

But any deals for the forward pair will reportedly include players offered in part-exchange.

