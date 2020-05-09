Barcelona should forget Lautaro Martinez and chase Roberto Firmino instead, insists Bojan Krkic

Antoine Griezmann‘s first-season struggles at Barcelona should serve as a warning, according to Bojan Krkic, who suggests they chase Roberto Firmino instead of Lautaro Martinez.

The Catalan side are in the market for a striker this summer, looking for a long-term successor to 33-year-old Luis Suarez and more attacking options after big-money signings Ousmane Dembele and Griezmann have failed to impress.

Lautaro Martinez has caught they eye for Inter Milan this season and is reportedly a top target for Barca, but the former Nou Camp and Stoke star Bojan has suggested another option.

‘Inter do not usually take the initiative and that makes me think that Lautaro could occupy an area at Barca that is not naturally his,’ he told Sport.

‘If you allow me a name, I would bet more on Roberto Firmino: a link player, with a lot of presence and great mobility.

‘I do not intend that this reflection be interpreted as a refusal to sign Martinez, but I understand that his profile must be analysed very well because it would be unforgivable that, as happened with Griezmann, we sign a striker to put him on the wing and then complain that it doesn’t work.

‘That cannot happen again because, although it seems obvious, a nine is a nine.

‘That is his natural habitat and to move him from there is to waste his talent. If Barca need a nine, sign him, but do it to really use him.’

Firmino only has eight goals in 29 games this season but deserves his place in the Reds line-up for his link-up play with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, with the front-three winning the Champions League, Cup World Cup and, soon, the Premier League together.

Bojan, who now plays for MLS side Montreal Impact under Thierry Henry, may be asking a lot, as Firmino will be tough to wrestle away from the Anfield side after his exploits in a Red shirt.