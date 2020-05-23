Jimmys Post

‘Barely recognise her’: Khloe’s new look

Khloe Kardashian has debuted a new look to the surprise of many of her loyal fans, as several said they didn’t even recognise the reality star.

Kardashian, 35, shared photos of her new dye job on social media, debuting her bronde tresses for the masses. She also rocked a bronze tan and looks slimmer than ever in the glam shots.

“Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn,” she captioned the pics.

The mum immediately received feedback that the photos looked very little like the Khloe we all know and recognise, with one fan tweeting: “Who is khloe Kardashian trying to fool?” Another added, “Idk if Khloe Kardashian used a surgeon or an app for this new face but either way I want in.”

“Khloe Kardashian is coming out of lockdown a whole different person. Wow!” wrote another follower who was taken aback by the star’s new look.

media_cameraThis is what Khloe looked like in February last year. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“I just saw a pic of Khloe Kardashian and barely recognised her. Her hair was poppin tho,” wrote another.

“Okay who is this? WILL THE REAL @khloekardashian PLEASE STAND UP,” added another fan.

Yet another posted a compilation of Kardashian’s photos over the years, captioning the image, “Khloe Kardashian be looking like a different person every year.

