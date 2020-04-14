Drew Barrymore has cried plenty of tears over having to teach her children, 7-year-old Olive and 5-year-old Frankie, at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I cried every day, all day long,” she told Savannah Guthrie on the Today show. “It was like every church and state. It is the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker.”

Barrymore, 45, said the struggles helped her sympathise with real-life teachers more than ever, adding, “I didn’t think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers more than I did”.

But after a few days of grief, the movie star said she finally began to learn how to manage it all.

“You find your way,” she said with her fists in the air. “We’re resilient, people.”

On April 3, Barrymore shared some helpful tips with fellow parents on Instagram.

media_camera Drew Barrymore hasn’t found homeschooling easy.

“I have been spending our days playing rad games like the Candy Land game,” she shared in the sponsored post. “A lot of school assignments are to play games as well! You can check the fun box and the learning box all at the same time!”

Today host Guthrie, 48, who has two young children of her own, praised Barrymore for not pretending to be another “celebrity” who has it “all worked out”.

However, the news anchor recognised, “We are all so lucky. We are beyond blessed to even be having this conversation, but I think what you say … it is a choice. It’s a choice to choose happiness in every moment.”

Barrymore agreed that “happiness is a war you fight every day,” but that she “marches in the army of optimism”.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Barrymore cries daily over homeschooling