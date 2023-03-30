Bart Lillie Joins RKD Group as Vice President of Strategic Engagement

DALLAS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — RKD Group, the leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider to nonprofits in North America, is thrilled to welcome Bart Lillie as Vice President of Strategic Engagement.

Lillie comes to RKD with three decades of experience in nonprofit storytelling, analytics and relationship management.

“Bart is a dynamic advocate for nonprofits,” SVP of Strategic Growth Lori Read said. “His knowledge, experience and successful track record supporting nonprofits adds tremendous value to how we serve clients. At RKD, we’re constantly challenging the status quo, and I know Bart will be a major contributor in helping us revolutionize the future for our clients.”

Lillie will join Read’s team, playing a key role in driving RKD’s new business growth.

“I am excited to bring my passion for people and service to RKD. Aligning with RKD’s culture of excellence, this unique role allows me to partner with the best in the industry to impact organizations who are solving the world’s most important problems. I’m humbled and delighted to contribute,” said Lillie.

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations. With five decades of expertise, RKD Group’s omnichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive the best return on investment. RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

