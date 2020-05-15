Barzagli steps down from Juventus coaching role

Andrea Barzagli has announced his decision to step down from Juventus’ coaching staff.

The former defender retired from playing at the end of last season after helping Juve claim an eighth successive Serie A title – all of which he was involved in.

The 2006 World Cup winner, capped 73 times by Italy, confirmed on Thursday that he had made “a lifestyle choice” in opting to leave Maurizio Sarri’s backroom team, having only taken up the role in September.

“I have decided to make a lifestyle choice,” the 39-year-old wrote in a post on Instagram, with Italian football on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a choice made with the heart! That doesn’t mean it wasn’t tough. I felt the need to enjoy my family more, who supported and accompanied my professional choices in silence for all these years.

“I chose to prioritise, today, one family over another, Juventus, who I will always be eternally grateful to. But this was the right choice for me to make.

“My thoughts go to those who showed me the utmost respect and total support, both professional and personal. The president, the coach, Fabio and Pavel. Figures who contributed to my growth and with discretion and friendship walked alongside me.

“There are so many I have to say thank you to. Teammates, fans, professionals who work every day to make Juventus what it is! I can sum it all up in one gigantic phrase: finoallafine [until the end] forza Juventus! Always yours, Andrea!”

It is hoped Serie A will return next month, with Juve sitting top of the table, one point ahead of Lazio.