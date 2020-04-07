Baseball Hall of Famer Al Kaline Passes Away at 85

Al Kaline, also known as Mr. Tiger, has sadly died at the age of 85.

The Detroit Free Press first reported the news, revealing that he passed away at his home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan on Monday, April 6.

Al was recruited to the Detroit Tigers straight out of high school, and made his MLB debut just a week after graduating.

He played for the Detroit Tigers from 1953 to 1974, and played in all 18 All-Star games during his tenure, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980.

“One of the most distinguished and decorated players in the history of baseball, ‘Mr. Tiger’ was one of the greatest to ever wear the Olde English ‘D’,’ ” the Tigers shared in a statement. “The Hall of Famer has been a pillar of our organization for 67 years…Our thoughts are with Mr. Kaline’s wife, Louise, and family now, and forever.”

Read the full statement below: