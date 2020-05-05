Baseball Player Blake Bivens Found Out His Family Was Killed While Reading Facebook

Minor league baseball player Blake Bivens is opening up about the devastating moment when he learned that his wife, son, and mother-in-law had all been killed.

Bivens was at an airport and checking Facebook on his phone when he read a headline about the murder. Emily, 25, the couple’s son Cullen, 14 months, and her mother Joan, 62, were all shot to death at a home in Virginia.

“First headline I see is two females and a small child were gone. I immediately knew that was them. I found out my family was gone over a Facebook headline. I just immediately began to scream in the middle of the airport,” Blake said during a church service over the weekend in Virginia (via People).

“I knew then something was going on and immediately called my parents,” he said. “They were trying to figure out what was going on also. I knew I needed to get my stuff together. I needed to probably get an airport trip home, not knowing the extent of anything going on.”

Blake added, “The only thing I really remember from the whole plane ride is I just went through periods, I just stared at the back of the seat the whole time, trying to get my mind to wrap around what I’m hearing. It’s almost kind of like, ‘This isn’t really happening.’ I was more in a state of shock. I would go through periods of shaking. Then I would start to lose it a little bit and break down and cry. It was kind of like a circle. The plane rides just seemed like they took forever.”

Blake also talked about the most difficult moment of the whole tragedy. He said, “I think the hardest moment for me was when I got home and I walked in my son’s bedroom for the first time and realized I was never going to see him on this Earth again. That was the worst moment in my life. Nothing ever will come close to being, to feeling the way I felt at that moment. Then again, I know I will see him again one day, and it won’t be long.”

Emily‘s 19-year-old brother has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.