Basquevolt named in Business Worldwide Magazine's list of '20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2022'

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Spanish company Basquevolt aims to be the European leader in the next generation of solid-state lithium batteries. The company has now been named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its annual ’20 Most innovative companies to Watch’ awards.

The list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it’s healthcare, banking, industry, construction, energy, or more, these companies are at the cutting–edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation, and modernized business structures.

Those included have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

Transitioning from fossil fuels to sustainable alternative solutions is one of the most important challenges in the fight against global warming. Basquevolt, with its solid-state lithium batteries, responds with innovative technology that accelerates the creation of a fully electric and sustainable world.

To accelerate the fight against climate change, as well as meeting the carbon neutrality targets defined by many countries, the use of electricity from renewable sources supported by energy storage in batteries is predicted to become the dominant solution. But there are still barriers which the market needs to overcome – the high cost and low energy density of the batteries.

Basquevolt’s CEO and energy expert, Francisco Carranza, highlights the implications of failing to address these issues, “Without a significant cost reduction, and an important increase in the energy density of batteries, industries like automotive, marine or aviation will struggle to cope with the demands of electrification despite regulatory framework heading in that direction. Only end consumers with high purchasing power will be able to afford sustainable products.”

Basquevolt develops cost competitive and sustainable solutions to power electric light and commercial vehicles, trains, airplanes, stationary storage. It also offers an extensive range of electronic devices and aims to revolutionise the way in which society interacts with energy on a daily basis.

Basquevolt’s new generation of solid polymer composite and semi-solid polymer electrolytes take lithium batteries beyond the state-of-the-art in cost, safety, and energy density. Its revolutionary technology will lead to a more than 30% cost reduction and a 50% increase in the energy available to be stored in batteries.

Coupled with a highly efficient production process, Basquevolt’s batteries will need less raw materials, use less energy, and have a lower CO 2 footprint per kWh in the production process.

For further information, visit the company website at https://basquevolt.com/en

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide website: https://bwmonline.com/2022/11/21/basquevolt-powering-a-fully-electric-world/

To see the full top 20 list and find out more about the full range of Business Worldwide Magazine Awards, visit https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-awards-2022/

