Batch of Tassie juice recalled after mycotoxin found

news, local-news,

Tasmanians are asked not to drink a batch of locally-made juice because it could cause nausea and vomiting. The batch is the 1.5 litre Pure Tassie Apple and Blackcurrant Juice with the use-by date of October 6, 2020. It was found to have elevated levels of patulin, a mycotoxin byproduct of a naturally-occurring mold in apples. In a statement, parent company Juicy Isle said customers would get a full refund if they returned the product. IN OTHER NEWS: “Consumers should avoid drinking the juice and are advised to return the product and for a refund of the purchase price,” the statement said. “We regret that we have let our customers down on this occasion and apologise for the inconvenience and any impact on you. We look forward to having fresh batches in the market as soon as possible.” The batch was sold nationally. Within Tasmania, it was sold at: Hills Street Grocer, IGA Strahan, Port Cygnet Grocer, Macquarie Supermarket, IGA Dover, and Oyster Cove Fruit and Vegetables. Juicy Isle was founded in Tasmania 40 years ago and employs about 100 people locally. They can be contacted on 6274 5999.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/EH94Z6AwR5shPw9vaLVLum/e5ce12b0-30d2-4e1b-b165-9eae1093a1f0.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg