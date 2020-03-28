Batter Up! Trump Reportedly Consulted With Ex-Yankees Star Alex Rodriguez About COVID-19

President Donald Trump called up former Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez — and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez — to get their thoughts on a national response to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple sources told ABC News.

The call from the Oval Office earlier this week was part of Trump’s ongoing outreach “speaking to business leaders and others about how the country is handling the pandemic,” tweeted ABC White House and Capitol Hill reporter Katherine Faulders.

Neither Rodriquez nor Lopez has a medical background.