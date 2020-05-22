Battle of the bikinis! Kylie Jenner posts racy swimsuit snap after big sister Kim Kardashian

Her oldest sister flaunted her famous hourglass curves in a barely there leopard bikini on Friday morning.

And hours later, Kylie Jenner tried to one up her by sporting a tiny neon green bikini in a series of racy snaps.

The 22-year-old star and sister Kim, 39, have been sharing a plethora of sultry snaps this week in a friendly sibling Instagram war.

Both sisters have taken to Instagram this week to share steamy images of themselves amid the COVID-19 quarantine.

Kim, who recently hit 171 million Instagram followers, trails behind Kylie by six million – with the youngest sibling sitting at 177 million.

The mother of Stormi showcased her toned abs as well as her ample cleavage in a low-cut ribbed bikini.

Kylie donned a sports-bra style top with high-cut bottoms that revealed her rounded hips as she posed in her luxurious pool at her new $36.5 million mansion in Holmby Hills.

The beauty added a gold watch, a large ring and hoop earrings, opting to wear her bronde tresses sleek with a braid accent on each side of her face.

Kylie painted her pout a pink hue, which perfectly matched her nails, with lightly smokey eye shadow and rosy cheeks.

Meanwhile Kim equally made jaw drop in a tiny sports-bra style leopard print top with matching bottoms, putting her famous hourglass figure on full display.

The beauty donned a blonde wig in the images, which were snapped in her at-home gym on the stair master.

Kim cheekily labeled her images as ‘Quarantine workout’ – even going as far as wearing sneakers in the shots.

Earlier this week, Kim and Kylie slipped on white ensembles – both equally sultry – for a lockdown photoshoot session.

On Wednesday, Kim donned a white bikini with matching chaps, adding Amina Muaddi heels.

She wore her blonde wig with sunglasses while posing in front of her mirror painted Bentley.

