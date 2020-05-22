Jimmys Post

Battle of the bikinis! Kylie Jenner posts racy swimsuit snap after big sister Kim Kardashian

Battle of the bikinis! Kylie Jenner posts racy swimsuit snap after big sister Kim Kardashian

Battle of the bikinis! Kylie Jenner posts racy swimsuit snap after big sister Kim Kardashian in Instagram war

By Sarah Sotoodeh For Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

Her oldest sister flaunted her famous hourglass curves in a barely there leopard bikini on Friday morning.

And hours later, Kylie Jenner tried to one up her by sporting a tiny neon green bikini in a series of racy snaps.

The 22-year-old star and sister Kim, 39, have been sharing a plethora of sultry snaps this week in a friendly sibling Instagram war. 

Wow factor: Kylie Jenner tried to one up her older sister Kim Kardashian by sporting a tiny neon green bikini in a series of racy snaps on Friday

Both sisters have taken to Instagram this week to share steamy images of themselves amid the COVID-19 quarantine.

Kim, who recently hit 171 million Instagram followers, trails behind Kylie by six million – with the youngest sibling sitting at 177 million. 

The mother of Stormi showcased her toned abs as well as her ample cleavage in a low-cut ribbed bikini.

Kylie donned a sports-bra style top with high-cut bottoms that revealed her rounded hips as she posed in her luxurious pool at her new $36.5 million mansion in Holmby Hills.

Mrs. West: Her oldest sister Kim Kardashian flaunted her famous hourglass curves in a barely there leopard bikini on Friday morning

Mrs. West: Her oldest sister Kim Kardashian flaunted her famous hourglass curves in a barely there leopard bikini on Friday morning

Stunning: The mother of Stormi showcased her toned abs as well as her ample cleavage in a low-cut ribbed bikini

Stunning: The mother of Stormi showcased her toned abs as well as her ample cleavage in a low-cut ribbed bikini

The beauty added a gold watch, a large ring and hoop earrings

She opted to wear her bronde tresses sleek with a braid accent on each side of her face

Incredible: The beauty added a gold watch, a large ring and hoop earrings, opting to wear her bronde tresses sleek with a braid accent on each side of her face

The beauty added a gold watch, a large ring and hoop earrings, opting to wear her bronde tresses sleek with a braid accent on each side of her face.

Kylie painted her pout a pink hue, which perfectly matched her nails, with lightly smokey eye shadow and rosy cheeks. 

Meanwhile Kim equally made jaw drop in a tiny sports-bra style leopard print top with matching bottoms, putting her famous hourglass figure on full display.

The beauty donned a blonde wig in the images, which were snapped in her at-home gym on the stair master.

Kim cheekily labeled her images as ‘Quarantine workout’ – even going as far as wearing sneakers in the shots. 

Curves ahead: Meanwhile Kim equally made jaw drop in a tiny sports-bra style leopard print top with matching bottoms, putting her famous hourglass figure on full display

Curves ahead: Meanwhile Kim equally made jaw drop in a tiny sports-bra style leopard print top with matching bottoms, putting her famous hourglass figure on full display

Earlier this week, Kim and Kylie slipped on white ensembles – both equally sultry – for a lockdown photoshoot session.

On Wednesday, Kim donned a white bikini with matching chaps, adding Amina Muaddi heels.

She wore her blonde wig with sunglasses while posing in front of her mirror painted Bentley.

Kylie on Thursday wearing a bodysuit

Kim on Wednesday in a bikini with caps

Sultry Vs Sultry: Earlier this week, Kim and Kylie slipped on white ensembles – both equally sultry – for a lockdown photoshoot session

Queen: On Wednesday, Kim donned a white bikini with matching chaps, adding Amina Muaddi heels

Queen: On Wednesday, Kim donned a white bikini with matching chaps, adding Amina Muaddi heels

She wore her blonde wig with sunglasses while posing in front of her mirror painted Bentley

She wore her blonde wig with sunglasses while posing in front of her mirror painted Bentley

Beautiful lady: She wore her blonde wig with sunglasses while posing in front of her mirror painted Bentley

Source link

admin

Related News

NRL star Anthony Watmough sells his stunning Sydney beach cottage for $2.5million

NRL star Anthony Watmough sells his stunning Sydney beach cottage for $2.5million

NRL star Anthony Watmough sells his stunning Sydney beach cottage for $2.5million and makes a tidy $300,000 profit in less than a year By Kylie

Megan Thee Stallion sizzles in a blue lingerie set for her Savage x Fenty campaign 

Megan Thee Stallion sizzles in a blue lingerie set for her Savage x Fenty campaign 

Megan Thee Stallion sizzles in a blue lingerie set for her Savage x Fenty campaign By Kellie Chudzinski For Dailymail.com Published: 01:32 BST, 23 May

Demi Rose fires back at social media user who made a jibe about her weight

Demi Rose fires back at social media user who made a jibe about her weight

‘Quarantine is making you gain weight’: Demi Rose fires back at social media user who made a jibe about her appearance after she posted a

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *