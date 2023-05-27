Battle Tested Security Answers the Call as a Service Disabled Veteran-owned and Operated Security Firm Fueled By Veterans

BALTIMORE, May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — As a Service Disabled Veteran-owned and operated business, the bar is set at its highest from the get-go, which is part of the mission of Battle Tested Security. Founded in 2016 by Casey Holliday as a means to fill a void in the security industry that could only be satisfied by the most qualified, professional, and honest service providers, Battle Tested Security found those providers in our Nation’s finest, employing over 500 veterans nationwide. The result is a tight-knit team that has not only positively affected the lives of veterans, but changed the client experience and how security is viewed on the whole- putting it on the same level as hospitality.

“When your skill set intersects with passion and purpose, you have to make the most of that opportunity,” says Battle Tested Security CEO Casey Holliday. “Battle Tested Security is excited to again be called into service on this Memorial Day weekend at events across the country.”

With a veteran staff of over 60%, Battle Tested Security offers a wide range of services at expert level knowledge and experience, allowing it to cater to an array of security needs. Services include full event security, unarmed security, comprehensive risk assessment, executive protection, bar and nightclub security, retail and residential security, planning, event management, and more.

The Battle Tested Security team’s impeccable track record has earned it a reputation reflected in its impressive growth. Current markets include Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Washington D.C. To change how security is perceived by going above and beyond every day, Battle Tested Security plans to bring its elevated level of service to markets across the country, with Georgia and Illinois as its next targets.

Beginning with Memorial Day Weekend, which culminates with a day to honor our soldiers, sailors, airmen, airwomen, and Marines who did not return home, the Battle Tested crew will provide security services at a series of major events nationwide this summer. Clients and attendees can find Battle Tested at 148th Preakness Stakes (MD); NASCAR All-Star Race (NC); NASCAR (NC, TN, PA); Hell in the Harbor Festival (MD); Hyundai Air & Sea Show (FL); CMA Fest (TN); Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (TN); Sonic Bloom Festival (CO); Reggae Rise Up (MD); Electric Forest (MI); Faster Horses Festival (MI); Moonrise Festival (MD); Breakaway Music Festival (MI, OH, NC); Made In America Festival (PA); Bourbon & Beyond (KY); Lost Lands Music Festival (OH); Louder Than Life (KY), and Oceans Calling Festival (MD).

For more information on Battle Tested Security, visit http://www.BattleTestedSecurityLLC.com. Follow Battle Tested around the country and behind the scenes on Instagram @BattledTestedVeterans and Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/BattleTestedLLC. Veterans and those who may not have served but are professional, dependable, and have integrity can explore opportunities at http://www.BattleTestedSecurityLLC.com/Work-For-Us. Battle Tested Security is committed to supporting our Veteran workforce through benefit counseling, outreach, and fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.

Media Contact

Chad Shearer, Battle Test Security, 1 4046140006, chadavid@carenwestpr.com

SOURCE Battle Tested Security

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

