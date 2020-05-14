Bauxite miner’s record sale, expects demand to grow

news, local-news, Tasmania, Australian Bauxite, mining, coronavirus

Tasmania’s bauxite miner has secured a deal it says will boost Tasmanian jobs in the June and September quarters. Australian Bauxite Limited said it had been the successful tenderer to deliver a shipment of cement grade bauxite. The shipment of 35,000 tonnes plus or minus 10 per cent from Bell Bay would be its biggest sale yet of seaborne cement grade bauxite. “Delays due to the current COVID-19 restrictions have been overcome and demand is likely to grow,” the company said. It said it was negotiating for mining, transport and port services to bring forward production to capitalise on low fuel costs and increase employment in Northern Tasmania in the current and coming quarter. The company, which mines near Campbell Town, did not disclose the sale price, saying sales prices were confidential. It told the ASX it expected gross revenue of about $2.9 million in the June and September quarters combined. “Our bauxite is blended to suit our cement grade bauxite customer’s requirements for very clean bauxite by efficient production and careful transport pit to port,” marketing manager Paul Glover said. “We are pleased to see demand returning for high-strength cement that our bauxite achieves now that infrastructure projects are under way. “We are in a growing market situation.” The company said sales of fertiliser grade bauxite were growing. “A just in time sale before Easter will be repeated in June,” it said. “ABx applauds the recovery of the rural sector after drought and bushfires.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/f35ndb3GgpgdJDz6gtVeqN/ab62d0d2-3896-4abd-8bcd-3877c225acff.JPG/r2_231_4510_2778_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg